The Guardia Civil helicopter, which has been used in the search for two people still missing because of Storm Gloria. 26-01-2020 Daniel Espinosa

On Saturday night the Guardia Civil in Minorca responded to an emergency call about a body in the sea near Ciutadella.

The body was in an advanced state of decomposition and had been in the water for some weeks. It has yet to be identified, with one hypothesis being that it might be that of David Cabrera, who went missing at the Torrent de Na Mora in the Tramuntana during Storm Gloria.