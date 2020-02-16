The migrants were taken to Sa Rapita. 16-02-2020 Archive

The Guardia Civil have intercepted another migrant boat in the vicinity of Cabrera.

At 3.30 on Sunday morning, the force's surveillance system detected the boat in the northwest of the Cabrera archipelago. There were thirteen males on board. They were taken to Sa Rapita and are now the responsibility of the National Police.

Last week, the Guardia and the Coastguard picked up thirteen migrants from an islet in the archipelago. One of the thirteen had made a call to the 112 emergency service.