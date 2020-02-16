Fiestas
Carnival comes early to Palma
Breaking with convention, Sa Rueta, the children's Carnival parade, was this Sunday. It has normally been on the same day as Sa Rua, the main parade, which is next Sunday.
Families came into the centre of the city for a programme of activities that included face-painting, music, theatre and story-telling as well as the parade itself, which started from La Rambla at 11am.
Sa Rua will be from 5pm next Sunday. There are some other parades next Sunday, such as Alcudia's, but the majority are on Saturday afternoon.
