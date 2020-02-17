Transport
Mind The Gap
Trains between Palma, Inca and Manacor were absolutely crammed this morning because all the express trains were cancelled.
On Sunday Serveis Ferroviaris de Mallorca, or SFM, announced that “due to an incident with the mobile material, express train services in Majorca will be suppressed.”
The cancellations affected the 6.07 and 7.45 trains between Palma and Inca, the 6.50 and 7.33 service from Inca to Palma and the 6.59 train from Manacor to Inca.
There were slight delays at Palma train station this morning as passengers scrambled to get aboard and every coach was packed with commuters, but the service was back to normal after rush hour.
