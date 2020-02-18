Shares:

CUNNINGHAM & ASSOCIATES: Legal & Tax Consultants who speak your language and understand your particular needs. Tel. 971-591118; email info@maricunningham.com

BRITISH BUILDING Surveyor FCIOB available to supervise, specify or snag renovations and new build projects. 40 years of award winning experience. www.morganrestoration.co.uk Tel. 688-991829 or 0044-7770-321829.

TO LET RA387. Spacious 1 bedroom apartment with superb sea views in a first line complex in San Agustin. Available now! References or proof of income required. 1,000 € per month long term only. Furnished. BEAUMOUNT PROPERTIES Tel. 687-329509; info@beaumountproperties.com