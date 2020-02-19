Bellver Castle, Palma 18-02-2020 Wendy Wighton Urquhart

Feb 19 Weather

The sun is out in Majorca but don’t be fooled it’s not nearly as warm as it looks.

Palma is bathed in sunshine but it’s only 14 degrees and there’s a bit of a northerly breeze going on which doesn’t help. Overnight the temperature will drop to 7.

Andratx is one degree warmer with a 15 kilometre northerly wind, so it's chilly when you're not in the sun and the low is 6 degrees.

It’s 16 and overcast in Santanyi with occasional sunny spells and a low of 5 degrees.

Pollensa’s bright and sunny with a top temperature of 17, a low 6 and lots of sunshine.

And it’s 15 degrees and a beautiful sunny day in Soller with hardly any wind at all and a low of 6.

You can view the weather live across the island on our webcam page.

Feb 19 What’s On

Photographs of Pollensa taken by Guillem Bestard between 1900 and 1930 are on show at the Auditòrium Sa Màniga in Sant Llorenç des Cardassar until March 28, entry is free and the venue is open from 10am until 2pm then 4.30pm until 9pm.

There’s a classical music concert t Sa Nostra Cultural Centre in Carrer de la Concepció in Palma at 2000 and tickets cost 15 euros.

The Palma Jazz Festival continues at Es Gremi, at number 16 Carrer Gremi de Porgadors at 2130 with Jorge Pardo and tickets cost between 20 and 35 euros.

And late night luvvies can dance the night away at the Shamrock on the Paseo Marítimo in Palma. Rock ’N’ Rolla are on stage at midnight, it’s free to get in and the venue is open until 5am.