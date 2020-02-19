Transport
Demand for parliament to investigate rail safety
The works committee at the SFM rail operator has called for the Balearic parliament to set up a commission of investigation to determine political responsibilities for the lack of safety on trains, which is the consequence of poor maintenance management.
The representatives of SFM workers argue that problems with morning rush hour trains this week have been "covered up as unexpected" when they were in fact the consequence of a situation that the works committee has been drawing attention to for the past two years.
The works committee attaches particular blame to the contracting-out of maintenance and repair services. This has led to fires on trains and to "systematic breakdowns" of trains. There can be faults with train door unlocking mechanisms, which could be a "deathtrap" if carriages needed to be evacuated.
Given the "passivity" of the SFM management in not supervising the work of "third parties", the works committee is demanding a change in direction in the running of the railway.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.