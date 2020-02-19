One of the most expensive; this one's in Marbella. 18-02-2020

The annual ranking of the top-ten most expensive properties in Spain by the website pisos.com includes one in Majorca. In tenth position is a 14 million euro house in Andratx, the most expensive property in the Balearics; or the most expensive which is on the market and according to the website.

Teror in Gran Canaria has the most expensive property of all - 25 million euros. There is a second property in Las Palmas province on the list, which is otherwise dominated by the Malaga province; there are five properties in Benahavís or Marbella. Barcelona and Madrid have one apiece.

With prices ranging from 6,000 to 22,000 euros per square metre, the website notes that these are all buildings of at least 800 square metres. They have two or three floors, five or more bedrooms, at least three bathrooms, a garden, a pool, a garage and advanced security systems.

Ferran Font, the pisos.com director of studies, says that this type of ranking is interesting for analysing prices which, as with other real-estate indicators, show a two-speed market in Spain. "It isn't surprising that large cities and areas with high demand because of tourism appear on these lists, which are also influenced by the high spending power of foreign buyers and investors."