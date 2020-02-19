Advertisements
TWO LIEBHERR fridge freezers for sale: Small Ref. CNEF4313, 400 €. Large Ref. CHEF4813, 500 €. Buyer to collect near Manacor. Tel. 0044-7901-550943.
WE CLEAR building rubble, garden waste, old furniture etc. Fast reliable service. Tel. 971-231623; 629-547685; info@singleton.es
FAMILY GOLF SHARE Santa Ponsa for sale 16,500 €, enables you to play on all 3 golf courses in Santa Ponsa. Principal persons annual fee for 2020 already paid. For more information call Ann on 687-329509.
