Health
Trasmediterránea Rescue
SAMU Emergency Services personnel had to advise crew onboard a Trasmediterránia ship, how to treat a passenger suffering from hypoglycaemia on Tuesday.
The passenger from Mahón was travelling from Palma to Barcelona when he became very ill just after the ship passed Sa Dragonera.
A Maritime Rescue Helicopter was deployed to the boat and Medics stabilised the patient at the scene, before securing him on a stretcher, winching him aboard and taking him to Son Espases Hospital.
Evacuación médica de un pasajero del buque Ciudad de Mahón, 11 millas al N de la isla de #Dragonera. Desde nuestro CCS Palma se movilizó Helimer 215 que ha evacuado al afectado al hospital de Son Espases. pic.twitter.com/ZxGZoGY9ER— SALVAMENTO MARÍTIMO (@salvamentogob) February 18, 2020
