The video of the incident on Calle Industria. 19-02-2020 Youtube: Ultima Hora

Two men were injured at 11am this morning after being run over along Calle Industria in Palma.They were apparently knocked down by a driver who lost control of his 4x4 vehicle.

The driver also collided with three vehicles before mounting the pavement, running over the two men in the mid 30s.

Initially, it is thought that the two victims only suffered minor injuries but they taken to hospital for a routine check up.

The Local Police have opened a full investigation.