Adapted from the beloved literary classic, THE CALL OF THE WILD vividly brings to the screen the story of Buck, a big-hearted dog whose blissful domestic life is turned upside down when he is suddenly uprooted from his California home and transplanted to the exotic wilds of the Yukon during the Gold Rush of the 1890s. As the newest rookie on a mail delivery dog sled team--and later its leader--Buck experiences the adventure of a lifetime, ultimately finding his true place in the world and becoming his own master. 20-11-2019 Youtube: 20th Century Studios

There are two new films being released this weekend. The first one is The Call of the Wild (2020) starring Harrison Ford. It will be screened at Festival Park in Marratxi on Sunday at 12.05 and on Monday February 24 at Ocimax in Mahon.

Plot summary A sled dog struggles for survival in the wilds of the Yukon. Starring Karen Gillan, Harrison Ford and Cara Gee. Director Chris Sanders. Duration 1 hour 40 minutes. Rated PG. Category Adventure, Drama, Family.

The other film being released is 21 Bridges an the action, crime and drama pacted film starring Chadwick Boseman and Sienna Miller. Showing at Festival Park in Marratxi on Sunday at 12.10 and Tuesday February 25 at 20.20.

Plot summary An embattled NYPD detective is thrust into a citywide manhunt for a pair of cop killers after uncovering a massive and unexpected conspiracy. Starring Chadwick Boseman, Sienna Miller, J.K. Simmons. Director Brian Kirk. Duration 1 hour 39 minutes. Rated 16. Category Action/Crime/Drama.