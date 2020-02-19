Guardia Civil patrol. 09-12-2019 Europa Press

A 40-year-old Moroccan cyclist died this morning as a result of extensive injuries suffered when he was run over while cycling along the Sa Pobla to Llubi road at 07.30 on Monday.

The driver of the vehicle involved raised the alarm and Local Police and Guardia Civil patrols rushed to scene closely followed by ambulances and paramedics.

The victim was stablised at the scene before being rushed to hospital but sadly there was nothing medics could have done to have saved the cyclist’s life on arrival at hospital.

The Guardia Civil Traffic unit has opened a full investigation as to what exactly happened.

The Moroccan was said to have been on his way to work nearby.