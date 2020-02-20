Palma archive photo 22-05-2015 Wendy Wighton Urquhart

The sun’s out in Palma and it’s 16 degrees with a very slight breeze and a low of 6.

Andratx is partly sunny, partly cloudy and 16 with a 10 kilometre southerly wind and an overnight low of 7.

It’s a little cooler on the east side of Majorca, Santanyi is 15 and mostly sunny today with mild winds and a temperature of 4 after dark.

Alcudia is sunny and 16 degrees with almost no wind at all and the temperature will drop to around 7 overnight.

There’s wall-to-wall sunshine in Soller with a high of 17 and a low of 6 but it will be breezy at times.

You can view the weather live across the island on our webcam page.

February 20 What’s On

It’s market day in Son Servera, Can Picafort, S’Arenal, Algaida, Maria de la Salut, Binissalem, Rafal Nou, sa Vileta, Son Carrió, Son Ferrer, Llucmajor and in Inca, which is the biggest market on the island and specialises in leather goods, but there’s also plenty of other things to buy, from toys and clothes to jewellery and local delicacies.

There’s also a Sa Rueta children’s parade in Inca today which leaves Calle Bisbe Llompart at 1600.

If classical music is your passion you’ll love the Balearic Symphony Orchestra’s concert at the Palma Auditorium. It starts at 20.00 and tickets cost between 25 and 35 euros.

And the Vicens Borras Es Gremi Latin Combo is live at the Blue Jazz Club on the top floor of Hotel Saratoga in Palma from 2300 with Vicens Borrás on sax and flute, Roberto Uke on sax, Toño Márquez on drums, Toni Cuenca on bass and Benji Habichuela on congos.