Art
Images of migrant deaths in El Molinar
Hidden from the sight of people walking along the promenade in El Molinar, Palma, photographer Abraham Calero has created "Indifference". This is a series of photos taken in Spain, Italy, Libya and Turkey. They are of migrants who drowned in the Mediterranean. He says that this 'intervention' is a criticism of the attitude towards the death and highlights "a real crisis we face as a society".
The images are composed on a surface and then pasted to a structure. In this instance, they are on the beach in El Molinar. Calero explains that it is "almost a performance". "You are walking quietly and right next to you is this whole situation - a hidden reality."
One of the images is that of Aylan Kurdi, the three-year-old Syrian boy whose body was found on a beach in Turkey. As a tribute, someone lit a small bonfire next to this image. The ash was used to engrave the words 'this happens, it shouldn't' onto the rock.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.