"Indifference" in El Molinar. 14-02-2020

Hidden from the sight of people walking along the promenade in El Molinar, Palma, photographer Abraham Calero has created "Indifference". This is a series of photos taken in Spain, Italy, Libya and Turkey. They are of migrants who drowned in the Mediterranean. He says that this 'intervention' is a criticism of the attitude towards the death and highlights "a real crisis we face as a society".

The images are composed on a surface and then pasted to a structure. In this instance, they are on the beach in El Molinar. Calero explains that it is "almost a performance". "You are walking quietly and right next to you is this whole situation - a hidden reality."

One of the images is that of Aylan Kurdi, the three-year-old Syrian boy whose body was found on a beach in Turkey. As a tribute, someone lit a small bonfire next to this image. The ash was used to engrave the words 'this happens, it shouldn't' onto the rock.