Advertisements
Check out our top classified ads
BEAUTIFUL natural stone villa in a pleasing garden setting located in an exclusive residential area of Valldemossa. Ref. 68477-SB. Price 1,490,000 €. Tel. 971-007007; firstmallorca.com
SELVA WITH TOURIST LICENCE. Great detached property with pool and fabulous views. Attractive spacious home, four bedrooms, four bathrooms, central heating and air-conditioning, mains services. Established garden and orchard. Functioning as summer rental property but equally ideal as family home. 535,000 €. Ref. 9417. Call LLITERAS 607-455350; www.gestlliteras.com
SOLAR POWER Design, Install, Maintenance. Phone 684-413089; Johnny@solysia.com - www.solysia.com
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.