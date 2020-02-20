Cala Millor beach was badly damaged and lost a lot of sand during Storm Gloria. 20-02-2020 Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter

Officials from the Llevant district of Majora are furious over the paltry amount of aid the Central Government is willing to cough up to pay for damage caused by Storm Gloria.

The Ministry for the Ecological Transition has announced that the entire Balearic Islands will have to share 4.4 million euros, which does not include money for the regeneration of beaches or boardwalks.

Representatives from the Tourism Sector and Mayors from the Llevant say that’s not nearly enough money to get things back to normal before the tourist season gets underway.

“In our municipality alone there was 4 million euros worth of damage, which is the amount they have given for the whole of the Balearic Islands,” said Rafel Fernández, Mayor of Capdepera. “We are very disappointed in this investment, which shows very little sensitivity to tourist areas.”

The President of the Cala Millor Consortium, Marga Vives, which brings together the municipalities of Sant Llorenç and Son Servera as well as hoteliers, agreed.

“It is very bad news that will directly affect the tourism industry and puts us in a really bad position because it will be difficult to get everything done within three months,” he said. "The Town Hall has to clean the beaches, remove the stones and repair and rebuilt damaged facilities and all of it will have to be done with municipal funds."

Felanitx Mayor, Jaume Monserrat, said he was very surprised at the decision.

"Next week we have a meeting with the Costas and we will see what they tell us and also the City Council will hold another meeting with the concessionaires of the beaches to try to find solutions,” he said.

The Manacor Mayor, Miquel Oliver, was indignant

“We will protest a lot,” he vowed. “The Town Hall cannot cope with the reform of the Cales de Mallorca promenade, which is the most damaged. It is a dramatic situation, especially with the imminent arrival of the tourist season.”