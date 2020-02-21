Palma Celebrates Sa Rua Festival this Sunday - archive photo 02-03-2019 Gabriel Alomar

Shares:

Make a note in your diary, the sa Rua festival is this Sunday, February 23 in Palma which means that a whole bunch of streets will be closed.

There will be no parking and no entry to a number of streets in the centre of the city between 1400 and 2200.

These restrictions will affect, Carrer del Baró de Pinopar, La Rambla, Plaça de Weyler, Plaça del Mercat, Carrer de la Unió, Plaça Rey Joan Carles I, Avinguda Jaume III and Paseo Mallorca.

From 1700 until the end of the carnival celebrations, traffic will not be allowed to enter Avinguda Jaume III, Plaça Rey Joan Carles I, Carrer de la Unió, Plaça del Mercat, Plaça de Weyler, La Rambla and Paseo Mallorca.

There will also be traffic and parking restrictions in Carrer de la Protectora, Costa de Santa Creu, Carrer de Sant Feliu, Carrer de Sant Jaume, Plaça de l?Hospital, Carrer de Bonaire, Carrer de les Caputxines, Carrer de la Concepció and Carrer Constitució.

?? Avís LA1-L1-L3-L4-L7-L25-L35 | 23 de febrer.

Entre les 15.30 i les 22.00 hores, les línies A1, 1, 3, 4, 7, 25 i 35 patiran un desviament al tancar-se al trànsit el centre de Palma, amb motiu de la celebració de la Rua 2020. pic.twitter.com/kOdjviTF9X ? EMT de Palma (@EMT_Palma) February 18, 2020