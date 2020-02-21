Sunny weather on the beach. 29-04-2016 Pau Figuerola

It’s a lovely sunny day in Palma with a high of 19 and a low of 6 although those 30 kilometre an hour north-easterly winds will make it feel much cooler but they should drop by lunchtime.

It’s warm and sunny and a little bit breezy in Andratx with a top temperature of 18 and an overnight low of 7.

There’s sunshine on the east coast of the island too and it’s 17 degrees in Santanyi with a strong north easterly wind and a low of 6.

Alcudia is 17 degrees with lots of sunshine, a low of 8 and a slight wind.

And Soller is nice and sunny, but the high of 18 will plummet to around 4 degrees overnight and the wind will blowing from every direction.

Feb 21 What’s On

The Carnival Ball starts at 2230 in Puerto Pollensa with DJ Oscar Romero spinning the tunes in a marquee in the church square.

The Volker Dymer Gospel Choir is live at the Sa Maniga Auditorium in Cala Millor at 2000 and tickets cost 3 euros.

The Palma Jazz Festival continues at the Conservatory at number 64 Carrer d’Alfons Magnànim at 1930 and entry is free.

And there’s Spanish pop from Amaia at the Auditorium in Palma from 2100. Tickets cost between 20 and 30 euros and you can buy them at the box office or online at www.auditoriumpalma.com