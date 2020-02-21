Shares:

GARDENER, POOL MAN, caretaker is looking for work. Experienced. 633-664033.

ITV (MOT) SERVICE South West. We collect your car, take it for ITV and return it. Call Bene 625-489111.

WE ARE LOOKING FOR a part time housekeeper to work over the summer. This is a seasonal position to start 25th May 2020, where flexibility of availability is key. The successful candidate will be able to work across a 4- day shift pattern in the summer and month of October (or when the client is in town). Please send your CV and references to Loli@penhurst.co.uk or WhatsApp on 0044-7903-749158.