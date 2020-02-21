Police
Retired police dogs having a great time
Palma Local Police have released a video showing the two retired police dogs, Budi and Max, enjoying their new home at the Mounted Police centre near Bellver Castle.
Us mostram l'entorn on passen la seva jubilació en Budi i en Max, excomponents 🐕 de la Unitat Canina, a les instal·lacions de la Muntada del bosc de Bellver. pic.twitter.com/mmfM2Em77Z— Policia de Palma (@policiadepalma) February 19, 2020
The video has been filmed in an attempt to ease the public’s concerns about the welfare and treatment of the two police dogs who were members of the Local Police drugs’ squad until it was decided that all Local Police canine units would be closed down.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.