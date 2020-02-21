One of the retired police dogs. 21-02-2020 R.S.

Palma Local Police have released a video showing the two retired police dogs, Budi and Max, enjoying their new home at the Mounted Police centre near Bellver Castle.

Us mostram l'entorn on passen la seva jubilació en Budi i en Max, excomponents 🐕 de la Unitat Canina, a les instal·lacions de la Muntada del bosc de Bellver. pic.twitter.com/mmfM2Em77Z — Policia de Palma (@policiadepalma) February 19, 2020

The video has been filmed in an attempt to ease the public’s concerns about the welfare and treatment of the two police dogs who were members of the Local Police drugs’ squad until it was decided that all Local Police canine units would be closed down.