Illetes, Majorca - Archive photo 21-02-2020 Wendy Wighton Urquhart

It’s partly sunny, partly cloudy in Palma today with a high of 18, a gentle breeze and a low of 7.

There’s hazy sunshine in Andratx with a top temperature of 16 and a low of 8.

Over in Santanyi it’s 19 degrees and mostly sunny but the fog will roll in this evening and the temperature will drop to around 4 degrees.

It’s 18 and sunny in Alcudia with occasional clouds, a slight wind and an overnight temperature of 8.

There’s plenty of sunshine in Soller and it’s a balmy 18 degrees with virtually no wind and a low of 7.

You can view the weather live across the island on our webcam page.

Feb 22 What’s On

It’s Carnival day in Majorca and there’s tardeos, parades live music, and dancing all over the island. Check the Majorca Daily Bulletin What’s On page for events and times in your neck of the woods.

Hansel and Gretel, the musical is starts at 17.00 at Palma Auditorium and tickets cost 22 euros. You can buy them at the box office or online at www.auditoriumpalma.com.

The Palma Jazz Festival continues at Teatre Xesc Forteza at number 1 Plaça Miquel Maura with the Pere Bujosa Trio and the Jose Carra Trio. The show kicks off at 20.00 and tickets cost 20 euros.

And The Claps are live at the Shamrock on the Paseo Marítimo in Palma from midnight, it’s free to get in and the venue is open until 5am.