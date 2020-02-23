Fiestas
More troupes and floats for this year's Carnival in Palma
The fine weather in Palma on Sunday provided the perfect excuse for people to line streets in the city centre to watch this year's Rua, the Carnival parade.
There were six troupes and five more floats than last year, making totals of, respectively, 39 and twelve, which set off from La Rambla at 17.00.
