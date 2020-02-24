Maheta Molango questioned by the Guardia Civil in Son Moix. 11-02-2020 EFE

Shares:

Maheta Molango, the former CEO of Real Mallorca, has been questioned in connection with tax fraud allegations against Football Agent, Fali Ramadani.

Mr Molango was held for several hours and reportedly handed over documentation and contracts concerning a number of players at the club to Police.

The Swiss executive, who was recently fired from Real Mallorca, reportedly told the Guardia Civil that all operations between Fali Ramadani and the Balearic SAD were legal and carried out through the usual channels, with Carlos Sureda acting as liaison.

Fali Ramadani, who is originally from Albania, represents footballers from a number of countries. He lives in Calvia and is at the centre of an alleged multi-million euro money laundering investigation that stretches across Europe.

Last week, Europol and Guardia Civil Officers raided the millionaire’s home and office and reportedly confiscated boxes of documentation and economic information from both properties.

Various business owners, ex-footballers and the leaders of every club that Fali Ramadani has worked with are reportedly being questioned in connection with the case.