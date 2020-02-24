Weather
Glorious Weather In Majorca
Temperatures plummeted to as low as 1 in the north of England at the weekend and most of Europe shivered as torrential rain battered the continent.
But here in the Balearic Islands there was wall-to-wall sunshine and hundreds of people headed straight for the beach and spent two whole days soaking up rays, building sandcastles and swimming in the sea, although the water is still a bit chilly.
We’re in for a gorgeous week too, with temperatures forecast to hover around the mid 20’s it looks like summer is coming early to the Balearics.
The season doesn’t officially start until March so most of the beaches are pretty empty, so grab your suntan lotion, your beach towel and your swimming costume and soak up the sun before the throngs arrive.
