Sunny weather in Palma. 24-02-2020 Teresa Ayuga

Today's weather forecast will be sunny with possible clouds in the afternoon.

Temperatures will remain the same with high of 17º to 21º centigrade and low 4º to 10º centigrade.

Winds will come from the west and southest with an afternoon breeze from the north of the island.

Maximum Temperatures (Registered today)

Son Servera............................. 22.7 degrees Centigrade

Sa Pobla.................................. 21.8 degrees Centigrade

Arta.......................................... 21.4 degrees Centigrade

Pollensa................................... 21.3 degrees Centigrade

La Mola, Mahon....................... 21.3 degrees Centigrade

Minimum Temperatures

Sant Joan de Labritja................ -0.3degrees Centigrade

Escorca, Lluc............................. 0.6 degrees Centigrade

Escorca, Son Torrella ............... 1.2 degrees Centigrade

Palma, univeristy.........................1.3 degrees Centigrade

Binissalem.................................. 2.1 degrees Centigrade

Wind Speed (km/h)

Banyalbufar...................................................... 20 (km/h)

Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola................................ 19 (km/h)

Binissalem........................................................ 18 (km/h)

Ibiza, airport...................................................... 18 (km/h)

Manacor............................................................ 17 (km/h)

Gusts (km/h)

Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola................................ 33 (km/h)

Portocolom....................................................... 30 (km/h)

Banyalbufar...................................................... 29 (km/h)

Palma, port....................................................... 28 (km/h)

Binissalem........................................................ 26 (km/h)

Rain (litres per square metre)

Campos, Salines Llevant............................................ 0.4

Santanyi.................................................................. 0.3

La Mola, Mahón (Minorca).......................................... 0.2

Campos, Can Sion..................................................... 0.2

Llucmajor.................................................................... 0.2