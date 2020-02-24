Weather
Good morning from Majorca
Today's weather forecast will be sunny with possible clouds in the afternoon.
Temperatures will remain the same with high of 17º to 21º centigrade and low 4º to 10º centigrade.
Winds will come from the west and southest with an afternoon breeze from the north of the island.
Maximum Temperatures (Registered today)
Son Servera............................. 22.7 degrees Centigrade
Sa Pobla.................................. 21.8 degrees Centigrade
Arta.......................................... 21.4 degrees Centigrade
Pollensa................................... 21.3 degrees Centigrade
La Mola, Mahon....................... 21.3 degrees Centigrade
Minimum Temperatures
Sant Joan de Labritja................ -0.3degrees Centigrade
Escorca, Lluc............................. 0.6 degrees Centigrade
Escorca, Son Torrella ............... 1.2 degrees Centigrade
Palma, univeristy.........................1.3 degrees Centigrade
Binissalem.................................. 2.1 degrees Centigrade
Wind Speed (km/h)
Banyalbufar...................................................... 20 (km/h)
Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola................................ 19 (km/h)
Binissalem........................................................ 18 (km/h)
Ibiza, airport...................................................... 18 (km/h)
Manacor............................................................ 17 (km/h)
Gusts (km/h)
Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola................................ 33 (km/h)
Portocolom....................................................... 30 (km/h)
Banyalbufar...................................................... 29 (km/h)
Palma, port....................................................... 28 (km/h)
Binissalem........................................................ 26 (km/h)
Rain (litres per square metre)
Campos, Salines Llevant............................................ 0.4
Santanyi.................................................................. 0.3
La Mola, Mahón (Minorca).......................................... 0.2
Campos, Can Sion..................................................... 0.2
Llucmajor.................................................................... 0.2
