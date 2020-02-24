Row over s'Aigua Dolça swimming pools project - archive photo 11-09-2019 Ultima Hora

The President of the Neighbourhood Association of El Terreno, Xavier Abraham, and Palma City Council are at loggerheads over the s'Aigua Dolça swimming pools project.

The Town Hall claims that the transformation of the old pools is “only the first phase” of the EDUSI Coastal Plan for Ponent, which provides for many other improvements including healthcare equipment, improved connectivity and mobility in the area.

The Consistory said it was "surprised" when the Neighbourhood Association of El Terreno complained that the project does not respond or take into account the needs of the residents.

Cort insists that during the last three years “the Neighbourhood Association of El Terreno and its President have participated in the evolution and definition of the project at all times,” and even formed part of the jury of the contest of ideas convened by Palma City Council to choose the drafting team for the final project.

They also pointed out that the project, which was approved by the Governing Board in December, “responds to the recovery of historic, emblematic equipment which has been in a state of constant degradation for many years and that it has an unquestionable main objective, which is to have a quality public swimming pool.”