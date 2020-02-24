Video for the Restaurante Canela in Palma 27-04-2018 Youtube: O2 MAD

Canela is a bistro style restaurant that’s hidden away in the back streets of Palma. It opened in 2013 at number 13 Carrer de Sant Jaume and is owned by Majorcan Chef, Fabián Fuster and his partner, Irene Rigo.

It has the air of a Paris café and it would be very easy to spend the entire day sampling the fabulous Asian/Mediterranean cuisine that’s definitely made for sharing, whether it’s the lamb with mint and dried apricots, Black Angus steak tartar or Majorcan burratina that tickles your tastebuds.