The Coastguard was involved with intercepting the migrant boat. 24-02-2020 Archive

Shares:

At around 2.30 on Monday morning, the Coastguard and the Guardia Civil's maritime service intercepted another migrant boat. The Guardia's surveillance system had detected the boat in the northwest of the Cabrera archipelago.

The sixteen male migrants on board were taken to Colonia Sant Jordi and handed over to the National Police.