Migrant crisis
Sixteen more migrants detained
At around 2.30 on Monday morning, the Coastguard and the Guardia Civil's maritime service intercepted another migrant boat. The Guardia's surveillance system had detected the boat in the northwest of the Cabrera archipelago.
The sixteen male migrants on board were taken to Colonia Sant Jordi and handed over to the National Police.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.