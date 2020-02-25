Porto Cristo Harbour - archive photo 02-06-2017 Wendy Wighton Urquhart

It’s a foggy start to the day in Palma but the sun will come out this afternoon and the temperature will soar to 21 degrees with an overnight low of 10 but it will be very windy at times.

Andratx is warm and sunny and 20 degrees with a 25 kilometre northerly wind and a low of 8.

Porto Cristo is partly sunny, partly cloudy with a top temperature of 21 and a low of 11 degrees.

Over on the east side of the island, Santanyi’s morning mist will clear away very quickly and it’ll be sunny the rest of the day with a high of 20, a low of 9 degrees and a strong breeze.

It’s a windy day in Pollensa too but it’s lovely and sunny with a high of 23 degrees that will drop to 6 after dark.

Deya is 20 degrees and partly sunny, partly cloudy with a northerly breeze that will be strong at times and a low of 8.

Feb 25 What’s On

It’s tapas Tuesday in Palma! Enjoy the authentic taste of Majorca and a beer for less than 3 euros on La Ruta Martiana. For more information and a map of all the bars taking part log on to rutamartiana.wordpress.com.

Explore the history, paintings and sculptures of Joan Miró with a guided tour at the Pilar and Joan Miró Fundació in Palma. It’s open from 10am until 6pm Tuesday to Saturday and from 10am until 3pm on Sundays and holidays until May 15.

There’s still time to see the the 100 years of Glamour Exhibition at the Museu de Mallorca in Palma. It features the work of famous designers from all over the world and there’s also 69 pieces from the Antoni de Montpalau Collection. The museum is open today from 10am until 6pm at number 5 Carrer de la Portella in Palma.

It’s reggae night at the Shamrock in Palma and Glasford & The Providence are onstage from midnight, it’s free to get in and it’s open until 5am.