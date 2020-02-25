Advertisements
V1345 PALMA NOVA. Best buy! A beautiful large villa in a great area. 6 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms, including the “granny flat”, perfect for a family! Spacious garden, large terraces, pool, garage parking, 2 minutes to the beaches! 1,490,000 €. BEAUMOUNT PROPERTIES Tel. 687-329506; info@beaumountproperties.com
NATIVE ENGLISH TEACHER available for English lessons, conversation and help with homework. Palma area. Call Lisa on 607-742136.
TRADITIONAL VILLAGE house with a large patio of 85 m², pool and garage in the heart of Pollensa. Ref. 67038-SB. Price 980,000 €. Tel. 971-007007; firstmallorca.com
