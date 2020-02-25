Health
Balearic Medical Service handling surge in virus calls
The Balearic government has called a crisis meeting for 2pm today to analyze the current coronavirus situation and to prepare for a potential worsening of the crisis.
The Balearic Minister for Health, Patricia Gomez, said that the 061 medical service has reported a marked increase in calls from Balearic residents wanting information about the virus or have either recently returned from a visit to Italy.
“Those who have recently visited Italy appear to be the most concerned,” Gomez said this morning.
The minister stressed that there is no need for alarm and that all the necessary precautions are being taken by the medical services which are closely monitoring all developments.
More to follow.
