Queen of the Jungle in Majorca sensation
Soap queen Jacqueline Jossa caused a sensation this week amongst her thousands of social media followers by posing in a bikini for a photo shoot on the island.
Taking to Instagram, the former Eastenders stars shared a behind-the-scenes look at the photoshoot for her In The Style collection.
She was crowned Queen of The Jungle after charming I'm A Celeb viewers with her down-to-earth attitude. It is unclear how long she will remain on the island.
