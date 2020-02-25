Jacqueline Jossa at Pirates in Majorca.

Jacqueline Jossa at Pirates in Majorca.

25-02-2020Facebook

Soap queen Jacqueline Jossa caused a sensation this week amongst her thousands of social media followers by posing in a bikini for a photo shoot on the island.

Taking to Instagram, the former Eastenders stars shared a behind-the-scenes look at the photoshoot for her In The Style collection.

She was crowned Queen of The Jungle after charming I'm A Celeb viewers with her down-to-earth attitude. It is unclear how long she will remain on the island.

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.