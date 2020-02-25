Retailers are concerned about the harm to business. 25-02-2020 Jaume Morey

The associations representing both small and large retailers have come together in sending a joint communication to Palma town hall which calls for there to be consensus on measures which have an impact on business and on mobility.

Afedeco and Pimeco on behalf of the smaller retailers and Anged, which represents the large retailers, make clear that they support measures which reduce pollution but argue that these measures need to be studied and planned in order to minimise the negative impact on businesses and avoid possible closures.

They point to the pedestrianisation project for the Calle Nuredduna and the traffic restrictions on Calle Unió as "two clear examples of highly prejudicial measures for the business fabric in these areas". These decisions have been made without consulting the retail sector or residents and without the necessary planning.