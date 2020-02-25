Michael Douglas at Canela 25-02-2020 @michaelkirkdouglas

Shares:

Palma - Hollywood legend Michael Douglas has said that Canela is his favourite restaurant in Majora and now you can win a dinner for two worth 100 euros thanks to the Bulletin. Douglas had lunch at Canela over the weekend.

To win the competition just answer this simple question: What is the name of Michael Douglas' home on Majorca?

Email your answers to editorial@majorcadailybulletin.es

The winner will be announced on Friday.