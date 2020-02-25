Food
Win A Voucher For Canela Restaurant
Palma - Hollywood legend Michael Douglas has said that Canela is his favourite restaurant in Majora and now you can win a dinner for two worth 100 euros thanks to the Bulletin. Douglas had lunch at Canela over the weekend.
To win the competition just answer this simple question: What is the name of Michael Douglas' home on Majorca?
Email your answers to editorial@majorcadailybulletin.es
The winner will be announced on Friday.
