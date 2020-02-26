Fire
Forest fire in Esporles
A forest fire has broken out in Esporles with fire fighters battling the small blaze on the ground with the aid from a helicopter dumping water on the flames.
At the moment the fire has been classified as level zero but emergency units are monitoring developments.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.