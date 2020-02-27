Shares:

REMOVALS to and from England. Weekly MALLORCA EXPRESS SERVICE 6 vans, storage available. Tel. 679-216527; UK mobile: 0044-7831-846528; UK office: 0044-1924-464857, move@mallorcaexpress.com

FOR CAR SERVICING, Pre MOT, MOT, tyres, exhausts, car storage, car valeting. Call 607-902455.

V1361 PALMA NOVA. Wonderful townhouse with 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, terraces and garden. Set in quiet area, in complex with underground parking and communal pool. A super family home! 795,000 €. BEAUMOUNT PROPERTIES Tel. 687-329509; info@beaumountproperties.com