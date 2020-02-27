Protest
Small shopkeepers storm City Hall
Palma's small shopkeepers downed have downed shutters this morning and have taken their protest against the city council's new pedestrianisation transport plan to City Hall.
The retail sector claims that the new plan will lead to a serious loss of trade and revenue and play into the hands of the large out of town shopping centres.
Palma council however has said that has no intention of backing down.
