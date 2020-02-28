The bay of Pollensa. 27-02-2020 Xesca i Aina

Shares:

It’s a warm and sunny Friday in Palma with a few clouds here and there, a gentle breeze, a high of 21 degrees, and a low of 10.

Andratx is 20 degrees with hazy sunshine, light wind and a low of 9.

It’s a bit blustery in Santanyi but the sun’s out there too with a top temperature of 18 dropping to 8 degrees overnight.

Alcudia is partly sunny partly cloudy with a high of 20 degrees, 15 kilometre winds blowing from every direction and a low of 10.

It’s 22 and mostly cloudy in Soller today and it’s a bit windy there too with a low of 8 degrees.

Don't forget to check our live webcams.

Feb 28 What’s On

The Majorca Dream Days fair is on at Fabrica Ramis in Gran Via Colom in Inca from noon until 20.30 with 80 exhibitors offering ideas for weddings, communions and baptisms and tickets cost 3 euros.

The Balearics Day festival kicks off at 12.00 in Parc Sa Feixina in Palma with the final of the Pa amb Oli World Championships, followed by children’s entertainment, live music and a flower power party.

There’s tons of Balearics Day events to choose from in Palma and you can get all the details in the Majorca Daily Bulletin’s What’s On Guide.

The Balearics Windsurfing Championship starts at 11.00 at the Sa Rapita Yacht Club.

If it’s late night entertainment you’re after head on over to the Shamrock on the Paseo Marítimo, Old Noise are live at midnight, it’s free to get in and the venue is open until 5am.