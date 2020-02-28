Advertisements
SANTA PONSA AREA. We offer over 300 properties in the area including apartments, villas & exclusive front line villas. For details contact First Mallorca Port Adriano office. Tel. 971-234444.
CHANGE OF PLATES. EU, American and historic cars, name changes, NIE numbers, etc. Tel. Zoe 609-669106. C/. Paris 8, Palma Nova.
WE ARE LOOKING FOR a part time housekeeper to work over the summer. This is a seasonal position to start 25th May 2020, where flexibility of availability is key. The successful candidate will be able to work across a 4- day shift pattern in the summer and month of October (or when the client is in town). Please send your CV and references to Loli@penhurst.co.uk or WhatsApp on 0044-7903-749158.
