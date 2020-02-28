Music
Lady Gaga is back!
“STUPID LOVE” THE NEW SINGLE & VIDEO FROM LADY GAGA OUT NOW http://smarturl.it/StupidLove Shot entirely on the iPhone 11 Pro Directed by Daniel Askill Listen On @applemusic #ShotOniPhone: http://apple.co/StupidLoveYT Listen on Spotify: http://smarturl.it/StupidLove/spotify Listen on Amazon: http://smarturl.it/StupidLove/amazonunlimited Listen on YouTube Music: http://smarturl.it/StupidLove/youtubemusic FOLLOW LADY GAGA: Facebook: http://gaga.lk/facebook Instagram: http://gaga.lk/Instagram Snapchat: http://gaga.lk/Snapchat Twitter: http://gaga.lk/Twitter Website: http://www.ladygaga.com/ Official Store: http://gaga.lk/GagaStore Email List: http://gaga.lk/News Music video by Lady Gaga performing Stupid Love. © 2020 Interscope Records http://vevo.ly/5UJ8jb
Lady Gaga is back after a three year hiatus with a brilliant single called 'Stupid Love’ that will have clubbers on the dance floor all summer long.
It’s the first single from her new album, which is rumoured to be titled Chromatica.
The award winning singer/songwriter has also released a futuristic video for the song which features her as the leader of a desert tribe and kicks off with a spoken introduction.
"The world is rotting in conflict. Many tribes fight for dominion. While the spiritual people pray and sleep for peace, the 'punks' of kindness fight for ‘Chromatica'.
Lady Gaga is one of the most prominent figures in pop thanks to albums like The Fame (2008), The Fame Monster (2009) and Born This Way (2011), and she’s often compare to stars like Madonna and Britney Spears.
Her acting chops surprised everyone, earning her a Best Actress Oscar nomination for her role in A Star Is Born and she took home the Best Original Song Oscar for ‘Shallow’.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Britbabe / Hace about 3 hours
So tell me why this singer is getting this free publicity. I thought this "newspaper" was for news from Mallorca.