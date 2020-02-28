“STUPID LOVE” THE NEW SINGLE & VIDEO FROM LADY GAGA OUT NOW http://smarturl.it/StupidLove Shot entirely on the iPhone 11 Pro Directed by Daniel Askill Listen On @applemusic #ShotOniPhone: http://apple.co/StupidLoveYT Listen on Spotify: http://smarturl.it/StupidLove/spotify Listen on Amazon: http://smarturl.it/StupidLove/amazonunlimited Listen on YouTube Music: http://smarturl.it/StupidLove/youtubemusic FOLLOW LADY GAGA: Facebook: http://gaga.lk/facebook Instagram: http://gaga.lk/Instagram Snapchat: http://gaga.lk/Snapchat Twitter: http://gaga.lk/Twitter Website: http://www.ladygaga.com/ Official Store: http://gaga.lk/GagaStore Email List: http://gaga.lk/News Music video by Lady Gaga performing Stupid Love. © 2020 Interscope Records http://vevo.ly/5UJ8jb 28-02-2020 Youtube: LadyGagaVEVO

Shares:

Lady Gaga is back after a three year hiatus with a brilliant single called 'Stupid Love’ that will have clubbers on the dance floor all summer long.

It’s the first single from her new album, which is rumoured to be titled Chromatica.

The award winning singer/songwriter has also released a futuristic video for the song which features her as the leader of a desert tribe and kicks off with a spoken introduction.

"The world is rotting in conflict. Many tribes fight for dominion. While the spiritual people pray and sleep for peace, the 'punks' of kindness fight for ‘Chromatica'.

Lady Gaga is one of the most prominent figures in pop thanks to albums like The Fame (2008), The Fame Monster (2009) and Born This Way (2011), and she’s often compare to stars like Madonna and Britney Spears.

Her acting chops surprised everyone, earning her a Best Actress Oscar nomination for her role in A Star Is Born and she took home the Best Original Song Oscar for ‘Shallow’.