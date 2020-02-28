Deya 05-07-2019 Wendy Wighton Urquhart

According to Aemet we’re in for a nice sunny weekend although it will be very windy in some places.

Friday’s blue skies will darken when the clouds roll in later today and temperatures will hover around 18º-19º, which is slightly higher than normal for this time of year, according to Aemet's spokesperson for the Balearic Islands, Miquel Gili

Overnight the temperature will drop to 9º-10º, then soar to around 20º-22º on Saturday with very strong winds gusting up to 30 kilometres an hour in some places and it will cool to around 9º after dark.

It will be partly sunny, partly cloudy in most places on Sunday, which is also Balearic Day, with moderate winds, lots of sunshine and highs of around 22º.

Enjoy the lovely weather while it lasts because the rain is back on Monday and Tuesday and wind will pick up again too.