Graphic of Fixed Radars fines in Majorca. 27-02-2020 Ultima Hora

The DGT’s haul from speeding fines plummeted by 6,401,000 euros in 2019 compared to the year before and the number of people caught by the eight fixed radars in Majorca fell by 64% last year, according to Europa Press data.

The radar on the Ma-1 in Calvia in the direction of Santa Ponsa was the biggest moneymaker, raising 2,471,400 euros, which is 40.6% less than the 4,163,900 it made in 2018.

Infringements on the Ma-2200 between sa Pobla and Pollensa came second, netting the DGT 340,000 euros, a slump of 38.3% from 552,000 euros the year before.

The Ma-4020 between Manacor and Porto Cristo, took third place with a revenue of 165,200 euros in 2019, a whopping 75.9% lower than the previous year, when it brought in 687,000 euros.

Revenue from the Ma-19 in Llucmajor amounted to 137,800 euros, and speeding fines on the Ma-14 totalled 100,700 euros.

Cash from speeding fines on the Ma–12 connecting the Artà and Alcúdia was down by 64.6%, by 96.7% on the other Ma–19 radar between Llucmajor and Campos and by 89.8% on the Ma-13.