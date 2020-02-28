News
Are you the lucky winner?
If you bought a ticket for Tuesday's Euromillions draw, check your numbers ASAP, because the winning ticket was bought in Palma.
The winning numbers are, 1, 4, 18, 27 and 42 and the stars were 4 and 6.
Nobody scooped the whopping 43,416,623,80 euro jackpot outright, but the winning ticket was bought from the vendor at number 6 Carrer de la Llibertat.
Another customer who bought a ticket in Avenida Generalitat in Barcelona has won 283,293.47 euros and two other people in Ciudad Real and Badalona have each won 33,105.18.
