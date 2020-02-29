Shares:

LONLEY ENGLISH expat widow seeks friends for excursions, beach, cinema etc. Genuine. 695-534571.

PROPERTIES! We have several clients looking to buy or rent a property on the island. Please let us know if you are considering selling or renting out your property. Many thanks! BEAUMOUNT PROPERTIES Tel. 687-329509; info@beaumountproperties.com

SUN, VIEWS AND PEACE. House in Sóller, approx. 160 m², 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, living room with fireplace, air conditioning, heating, garden, terrace and garage. Ready to move in. 780,000 €. casasmallorca.com - Tel. 626-480530.