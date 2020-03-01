Advertisements
CHARACTER TOWNHOUSE with lovely patio/ garden in Costitx. Two storey, spacious three/ four bedroomed home, great kitchen/ diner, bathroom. Adjacent double height old stable with potential for conversion. Excellent value at 250,000 €. Ref. 9421. Call LLITERAS 607-455350; www.gestlliteras.com
CAR REGISTRATION, MOT/ ITV, Historic Number, Tax release, also difficult cases. Insurance. Recommended by: Classic Car Club Mallorca. Call Marquerite 606-525962; e-mail: info@mb-admin.info
JETSKI & JET TENDER: Sales, purchase, service, repairs and spare parts. Poligono Son Castello Palma, JETS24.com - Tel. 971-691758.
