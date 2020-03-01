Weather
Mar 1 Weather & What's On
Mar 1 Weather
March kicks off with high winds across Majorca but there’s plenty of sunshine and the temperature is slowly rising.
Palma, very windy today but mostly sunny with occasional cloud cover, a high of 19 degrees and a low of 12.
Andratx is 19 and sunny too but 30 kilometre winds will make it feel much cooler and when the sun goes down the temperature will drop to around 10 degrees.
It’s a very blustery day in Santanyi but the sun’s out all day long and the top temperature of 19 will drop to 11 overnight.
Pollensa is warm and sunny with a high of 21, a strong breeze and a low of 10 degrees.
And it’s blowing a gale in Deya but at least it’s sunny with a top temperature of 17 and a low of 9.
Mar 1 What’s On
The Balearic Day celebrations are in full swing in Majorca with more than 300 events planned all over the island. For a full list of what’s happening in your neck of the woods, check out the Majorca Daily Bulletin What’s On Guide at www.majorcadailybulletin.com.
Enjoy the works of Chopin by Kryzsztof Stypulkowkski in Valldemossa from 1200, tickets cost 10 euros and you can buy them at www.pianino.es.
Bizet’s opera, Carmen is on at Teatre Principal in Palma at 1800 and tickets cost between 10 and 65 euros.
And there’s plenty of live music for late night revellers at the Shamrock on the Paseo Marítimo in Palma from midnight until 5am and there’s no charge on the door.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.