Windy but sunny day expected. 29-02-2020 Xesca Serra

Shares:

Mar 1 Weather

March kicks off with high winds across Majorca but there’s plenty of sunshine and the temperature is slowly rising.

Palma, very windy today but mostly sunny with occasional cloud cover, a high of 19 degrees and a low of 12.

Andratx is 19 and sunny too but 30 kilometre winds will make it feel much cooler and when the sun goes down the temperature will drop to around 10 degrees.

It’s a very blustery day in Santanyi but the sun’s out all day long and the top temperature of 19 will drop to 11 overnight.

Pollensa is warm and sunny with a high of 21, a strong breeze and a low of 10 degrees.

And it’s blowing a gale in Deya but at least it’s sunny with a top temperature of 17 and a low of 9.

Mar 1 What’s On

The Balearic Day celebrations are in full swing in Majorca with more than 300 events planned all over the island. For a full list of what’s happening in your neck of the woods, check out the Majorca Daily Bulletin What’s On Guide at www.majorcadailybulletin.com.

Enjoy the works of Chopin by Kryzsztof Stypulkowkski in Valldemossa from 1200, tickets cost 10 euros and you can buy them at www.pianino.es.

Bizet’s opera, Carmen is on at Teatre Principal in Palma at 1800 and tickets cost between 10 and 65 euros.

And there’s plenty of live music for late night revellers at the Shamrock on the Paseo Marítimo in Palma from midnight until 5am and there’s no charge on the door.