Accident on Palma's Via Cintura. 01-03-2020 Guillermo Esteban

An eight-car pile-up on the Via Cintura in Palma caused long tailbacks in both directions on Sunday afternoon.

The accident occurred at just before 18.00 near the Soller exit in the Andratx direction. Four people had to be taken to hospital, but they were not seriously injured.