Students wait in the hallway to take the University selection test. 10-07-2018 Jaume Morey

The number of people enrolling at University in the Balearic is the lowest in the country and experts say it's directly connected to the high number of school dropouts.

Madrid had the highest number of University registrations by 18-24 year olds at 48.6% and Castilla y León was second with 40.1%, whereas the Balearics only had 10.9%, which is way below the state average of 32.1%.

The only other communities with less than 20% were La Rioja, The Canaria Islands and Extremadura according to the latest Data & Figures report from the Spanish University System 2018-2019.

The UIB registers around 4,000 new enrolments in each new academic period, and more than 8,000 students register for Vocational Training, or FP, in basic, middle and higher grades.

The number of school dropouts in the Balearics is really high. Around a quarter of 18-24 year olds, which is roughly 20,000 students, are not studying or doing any kind training and at most have a degree in Compulsory Secondary Education. 19% don’t finish 4th year and, at least 13% of the ones that do, don’t pass the ESO.

Experts say most children drop out of school for social, economic or family reasons, but the opportunity to earn their own money is by far the biggest cause.

Balearic companies, especially in the Tourism and Services Sector, are being urged to demand more training from the workers they hire to persuade students to finish their education.