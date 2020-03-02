Majorca under orange alert for galeforce winds. Archive photo. 19-04-2019 S. BAUZA

Majorca is on orange alert until 2300 with Aemet forecasting winds gusting up to 120 kilometres an hour in mountain areas and along the shoreline.

Skies are overcast, the sea is very stormy with high waves crashing onto the beaches and intermittent morning showers will be replaced by torrential rain in some places this afternoon.

Temperatures will drop as the day goes on and storm Karine edges eastwards and skirts the Balearic Islands.

The weather will be much better tomorrow but the wind will still be howling at around 110 kilometres an hour in some places so a yellow alert will remain in place for part of the day at least.